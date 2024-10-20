Sun. Oct 20th, 2024

Lebanon News

Israeli raids target Srifa, border town of Mecherfeh, Kfarhouna in Jezzine, Kfarreman in Nabatieh, al-Bazaliyah in North Bekaa

By

Oct 19, 2024 #al-bazaliyah, #bekaa, #border, #israeli, #jezzine, #kfarhouna, #kfarreman, #mecherfeh,, #nabatieh, #news’, #north, #raids, #srifa, #target, #town:

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes launched a violent raid targeting the town of Srifa this evening.

The Israeli warplanes also raided the town of Mecherfeh which borders the town of al-Qaa and Syria.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Jezzine reported that an enemy airstrike was launched on the valley of the town of Kfarhouna in the Jezzine region.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh reported that around 7:15 pm, the Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on the Sawan – Tapline intersection in the town of Kfarremannbsp;in Nabatieh.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Baalbek reported that the enemy warplanes launched a raid on the town of al-Bazaliah in the northern Bekaa.

nbsp;

============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Resistance targets Haifa

Oct 20, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets Hunin Valley

Oct 20, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets “Israeli” enemy forces with large salvo of rockets

Oct 20, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Resistance targets Haifa

October 20, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets Hunin Valley

October 20, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets “Israeli” enemy forces with large salvo of rockets

October 20, 2024
Lebanon News

Heavy raid on Aita al-Shaab

October 20, 2024