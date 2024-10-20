Israeli raids target Srifa, border town of Mecherfeh, Kfarhouna in Jezzine, Kfarreman in Nabatieh, al-Bazaliyah in North Bekaa

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes launched a violent raid targeting the town of Srifa this evening.

The Israeli warplanes also raided the town of Mecherfeh which borders the town of al-Qaa and Syria.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Jezzine reported that an enemy airstrike was launched on the valley of the town of Kfarhouna in the Jezzine region.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh reported that around 7:15 pm, the Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on the Sawan – Tapline intersection in the town of Kfarremannbsp;in Nabatieh.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Baalbek reported that the enemy warplanes launched a raid on the town of al-Bazaliah in the northern Bekaa.

