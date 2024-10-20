Lebanon war: The situation in Lebanon is dire and all facilities have been mobilized to help the people of the country

NNA – Patriotic Vision quot;PVAquot; delivered food parcels ndash; enough to feed around 2,000 people for two weeks – plus medicines to provide essential health care for a month, and cash assistance for IDPs in displacement centers. PVA also delivered mattresses, pillows and blankets for displaced people ndash; enough to assist around 1,000 people.

Speaking from Batroun, Mr. Mohamad Safa, the PVA Executive Director and the Main Representative at the UN, during a meeting with Mr. Marcelino Al-Harak, President of the Union of Municipalities in the Batroun Region, said that quot;PVA is closely coordinating with the Lebanese government to support the response efforts. With the growing humanitarian needs of displaced people in Lebanon, this assistance will provide vital support to meet their basic needs, and maintain safety and dignity in their displacement, noted how the aid delivery underscores PVArsquo;s international role. In parallel with supporting IDPs in Batroun and other regions, every day we continue to serve IDPs across Lebanon. Our commitment remains constantmdash;offering hope amid hardship.quot;nbsp;

quot;PVA supports the UNrsquo;s call for an immediate end to the violence and a ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian disaster. Civilians and humanitarian actors must be protected, and all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.quot; he said

In a Situation Report Mr. Safa raised to Ms. Paula Gaviria Betancur – Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, about the Lebanon IDP Crisis. He warned from facing a second wave of internal displacement in Lebanon. quot;Another issue we will face in 10 to 15 days is a second wave of internal displacement. The displaced who are not in displacement centers, such as those who rented houses and apartments, are considered to be in a good financial situation, and only a few of them receive assistance from international organizations and UN agencies. IDPs told us at PVA that when they were displaced to safe areas, they were exploited and paid very high rents that they are unable to pay for another month, some of which reached $3,000 US a month for an apartment that was no more than 50 square meters and without furniture, which forced them to buy some household supplies from kitchen utensils to bed sheets and others. Some spent everything they had and others still had some savings to pay for another month, but if they do not receive aid, their savings will be drained.quot;

Referring to Israeli crimes, including targeting civilian areas, killing civilians, and attacking ambulances and rescue forces, hospitals, and health centers, PVA officials warned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Lebanon and the possibility of genocide.nbsp;

quot;Beyond immediate relief, Parties must prioritize diplomacy, and recommit to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).quot; Safa said.

quot;The region cannot endure further bloodshed. The recent escalations in Lebanon are nothing short of catastrophic.quot; Warns Safa.nbsp;

