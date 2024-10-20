Iran warns of specific target list if Israel launches attack

NNA – Iranrsquo;s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning to Israel, stating that Tehran has pinpointed all of its military targets in the country and would respond to any attack on Iranian soil.

The comments came during an interview with Turkey#39;s NTV network on Friday, at a regional meeting in Istanbul.

Araghchi emphasized that any attack on Iran, particularly its nuclear facilities, would be seen as crossing a red line and would provoke a significant response.

quot;Any attack on Iran will be considered crossing a red line for us. Such an attack will not go unanswered. The necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran#39;s nuclear facilities or any similar attack,quot; Araghchi stated.

This latest rhetoric from Tehran comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Iranrsquo;s regional ally. On Saturday, a drone launched from Lebanon struck the seaside residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, an affluent town known for its luxury villas. Although Netanyahu and his wife were not present during the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the drone, fired by Hezbollah, damaged a building in the area.

Netanyahu responded swiftly to the strike, accusing Iran and its proxies of being behind the attack and vowing retaliation.

quot;The attempt by Iranrsquo;s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake,quot; the Israeli leader wrote on social media platform X. quot;This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies.quot;

In his remarks, Araghchi underscored Iranrsquo;s position on what it sees as Israeli and American aggression in the region. He pointed to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, stating that Israel could not act in these areas without support from the United States.

quot;Israel cannot commit crimes in Gaza and Lebanon without the US. All the weapons used there are supplied by the USquot; Araghchi said during the interview.

The foreign minister added that Iran had not attacked Israeli civilian or economic targets, it had focused solely on military sites. He suggested that Tehran might not continue this approach if provoked. quot;We have not attacked the economic or civilian facilities… we have only targeted military facilities. Now we have identified all our targets there, and a similar attack on their targets will be carried out,quot; Araghchi warned.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, meanwhile, has vowed that ldquo;anyone who tries to harm Israelrsquo;s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them,rdquo;

Iranrsquo;s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei denied Iranrsquo;s role in launching attack on Netanyahursquo;s residence accusing Israel of being built on lies.

ldquo;The Zionist regime has been formed on the basis of lies and distortion of facts. Spreading lies is the current and permanent practice of this regime and its criminal leadersrdquo;, the spokesman said.

Araghchi, participating in Friday#39;s meeting of South Caucasus nations in Istanbul after a regional tour which took him to Jordan and Egypt, described the growing tensions in Lebanon as very worrying.

quot;The possibility of war in the region is always serious, and no one other than the Zionist regime wants that to happen. We want to reduce tensions, but we are ready for any scenario,quot; he said.

These developments come at a time of heightened instability in the Middle East, with Israel facing threats from multiple fronts, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, both backed by Iran. — Iran Internationalnbsp;

