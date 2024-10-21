Mon. Oct 21st, 2024

Lebanon News

Resistance targets Haifa

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:nbsp;

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their courageous and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and within the framework of the #39;Khaibar#39; operations series, and in response to the assaults on the southern suburb [of Beirut] and in answer to the call of #39;Labbeik ya Nasrallah#39; [Here I am, at your service O Nasrallah], the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded the city of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage at 4:30 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2024. nbsp;

quot;And victory is not but from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise.quot; nbsp;

