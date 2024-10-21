Mikati urges diplomacy to end Israel-Hezbollah conflict, restore stability

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has emphasized that diplomacy is the only path forward, stressing the need for full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

ldquo;There is no solution except through diplomacy. It is still on the table,rdquo; Mikati told Al Arabiya, underscoring the importance of dialogue in preventing further escalation.

Mikati also reaffirmed Lebanonrsquo;s commitment to Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

ldquo;Resolution 1701 gives us long-term stability, and we are fully committed to it,rdquo; he stated, noting that the resolution is a critical tool for maintaining peace in Lebanonrsquo;s southern region.

The prime minister linked the resolution to Lebanonrsquo;s broader framework for stability, referencing the 1989 Taif Agreement signed in Saudi Arabia to end the civil war.

ldquo;The Taif Agreement stipulates the extension of the statersquo;s sovereignty over all Lebanese territories. It is our cornerstone for stability in southern Lebanon to bring an end to this war,rdquo; Mikati said.

The caretaker prime minister further explained that the essence of Resolution 1701 lies in empowering the Lebanese military to take control in conflict areas to the south of the Litani River.

ldquo;1701, in short, means extending the statersquo;s sovereignty through the Lebanese armed forces,rdquo; he said. The deployment of the Lebanese army is seen as essential for restoring order in southern Lebanon, particularly in areas south of the Litani River. ldquo;We must deploy the Lebanese army to the south of the Litani River,rdquo; Mikati said, adding that the government is committed to sending between 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers to the area.

While Hezbollah has been a dominant force in Lebanon, Mikati confirmed that the group had agreed to the terms of Resolution 1701.

ldquo;Hezbollah is in the government with me and agreed to 1701,rdquo; he noted.

However, he revealed that communication with Hezbollah had been cut off in recent weeks. ldquo;There has been no communication with Hezbollah since mid-last month,rdquo; Mikati stated.

He also called for halting further bloodshed and destruction due the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

ldquo;We must avoid bloodshed and destruction, and we must implement Resolution 1701,rdquo; he said. He also emphasized that the resolutionrsquo;s enforcement would facilitate the return of displaced persons to their homes. ldquo;We must implement Resolution 1701 for the return of displaced people to their areas,rdquo; Mikati affirmed.

Late last month, Israel launched an intense air campaign on several areas in Lebanon, including the south, Bekaa Valley and the capital Beirut, and sent in ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Since then, at least 1,454 people in Lebanon have been killed, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher. —-Al-Arabiya English

==============R.A.H.