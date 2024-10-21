Mon. Oct 21st, 2024

Lebanon News

Health Minister receives urgent medical aid from China at Beirut Airport

By

Oct 21, 2024 #‘urgent, #‘aid,, #airport, #beirut, #china, #from’:, #health, #medical, #minister, #news’, #receives

NNA – Caretaker Health Minister, Firas Abiad, on Monday received a shipment of urgent medical supplies from the government of the People#39;s Republic of China at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut this afternoon.nbsp;

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian, who signed for the delivery in the VIP lounge.

In his remarks, Abiad highlighted that the assistance consists of 55.7 tons of medical equipment, which will significantly enhance the capacity of hospitals. He noted that the supplies would be distributed to public hospitals, particularly in intensive care units.

quot;This timely aid sends a vital message of solidarity from China to Lebanon,quot; Abiad stated.nbsp;

quot;It reassures the Lebanese people that they are not alone during this critical time and underscores Chinarsquo;s support amid the ongoing crises,rdquo; the Health Minister added.nbsp;

Moreover, Abiad emphasized the importance of the equipment in fulfilling the responsibilities of the healthcare system, especially given the increasing challenges Lebanon faces.nbsp;

quot;This is not the first time China has stood by Lebanon; it has supported us during past crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut port explosion,quot; Abiad added, expressing gratitude to China for its diplomatic efforts in advocating for an immediate ceasefire and for seeking diplomatic solutions, condemning the attacks on medical personnel and healthcare facilities as unacceptable and tantamount to war crimes.

In turn, Ambassador Qian Minjian affirmed China#39;s commitment to Lebanon, stating, quot;We gather today to witness Chinarsquo;s donation of urgent medical supplies to Lebanon, as war has led to tens of thousands of casualties and millions of displaced individuals.quot;nbsp;

The Chinese diplomat also reiterated China#39;s steadfast support for Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and security, condemning indiscriminate attacks on civilians.nbsp;

Minjian concluded by expressing hope for the swift return of peace and stability in Lebanon, allowing its people to return to their homes.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,483 amid escalating Israeli strikes

Oct 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Army chief meets Arab League Secretary General in Yarzeh

Oct 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Gemayel, Independent MPs stress need for active parliamentary role amid current crisis

Oct 21, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,483 amid escalating Israeli strikes

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Army chief meets Arab League Secretary General in Yarzeh

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Gemayel, Independent MPs stress need for active parliamentary role amid current crisis

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati requests treasury assessment on public sector compensation

October 21, 2024