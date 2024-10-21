Health Minister receives urgent medical aid from China at Beirut Airport

NNA – Caretaker Health Minister, Firas Abiad, on Monday received a shipment of urgent medical supplies from the government of the People#39;s Republic of China at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut this afternoon.nbsp;

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian, who signed for the delivery in the VIP lounge.

In his remarks, Abiad highlighted that the assistance consists of 55.7 tons of medical equipment, which will significantly enhance the capacity of hospitals. He noted that the supplies would be distributed to public hospitals, particularly in intensive care units.

quot;This timely aid sends a vital message of solidarity from China to Lebanon,quot; Abiad stated.nbsp;

quot;It reassures the Lebanese people that they are not alone during this critical time and underscores Chinarsquo;s support amid the ongoing crises,rdquo; the Health Minister added.nbsp;

Moreover, Abiad emphasized the importance of the equipment in fulfilling the responsibilities of the healthcare system, especially given the increasing challenges Lebanon faces.nbsp;

quot;This is not the first time China has stood by Lebanon; it has supported us during past crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut port explosion,quot; Abiad added, expressing gratitude to China for its diplomatic efforts in advocating for an immediate ceasefire and for seeking diplomatic solutions, condemning the attacks on medical personnel and healthcare facilities as unacceptable and tantamount to war crimes.

In turn, Ambassador Qian Minjian affirmed China#39;s commitment to Lebanon, stating, quot;We gather today to witness Chinarsquo;s donation of urgent medical supplies to Lebanon, as war has led to tens of thousands of casualties and millions of displaced individuals.quot;nbsp;

The Chinese diplomat also reiterated China#39;s steadfast support for Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and security, condemning indiscriminate attacks on civilians.nbsp;

Minjian concluded by expressing hope for the swift return of peace and stability in Lebanon, allowing its people to return to their homes.

