Gemayel, Independent MPs stress need for active parliamentary role amid current crisis

Lebanese Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel met with MPs Ibrahim Mneimeh and Firas Hamdan at his office in Bikfaya, with talks focusing on the alarming developments unfolding in Lebanon amidst the ongoing devastating war.

The discussions highlighted the urgent need for action to protect the nation#39;s interests and pave the way for stability.

The meeting, which was also attended by Kataeb Political Bureau member Joelle Bou Abboud and Head of the Kataeb#39;s Media Office Patrick Richa, underscored the pressing necessity to halt the conflict immediately.

The lawmakers also expressed particular concern for the displaced people and emphasized the importance of facilitating their return to border villages to avert potential social crises looming on the horizon.

After the meeting, MP Ibrahim Mneimeh said that the meeting had focused on a recent call from Parliament urging members to actively fulfill their roles. He stressed the importance of expressing Lebanon#39;s official position in the context of the current war, advocating for separating the war in Lebanon from the Gaza front. Mneimeh also highlighted the critical need to implement United Nations Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of armed groups and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the southern region, while expanding its mandate to cover all security and military domains.

Additionally, the discussion delved into the ongoing presidential vote stalemate and the necessity of approaching this critical issue from a national interest perspective. Mneimeh urged Lebanese unity around a clear agenda for the president, emphasizing that this would be essential in guiding the country out of its current impasse. He noted the importance of addressing the issue of non-state arms once the war is over, while also embarking on necessary reforms to foster the countryrsquo;s recovery.

Mneimeh concluded by describing the meeting as highly positive, highlighting the significant common ground established with the Kataeb Party. He expressed hope for continued dialogue with all political factions to achieve utmost consensus and cooperation. — Kataeb.org

