Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,483 amid escalating Israeli strikes

NNA – The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health on Monday announced that the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the Israeli aggression has risen to 2,483 martyrs, with 11,628 injured.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on South Lebanon resulted in the death of thirteen individuals and injuries to 36 others,quot; the statement reported.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on Nabatieh Governorate resulted in the martyrdom ofnbsp;six and the injury of 52 individuals,quot; the statement added.

In the Bekaa Governorate, Israeli airstrikes yesterday caused 9 injuries, while in Mount Lebanon one injury, as a result of the bombardments.

This leads to the following total toll for yesterdayrsquo;s airstrikes: 19 martyrs and 98 injured.

============= L.Y