Mon. Oct 21st, 2024

Lebanon News

Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,483 amid escalating Israeli strikes

By

Oct 21, 2024 #‘emergency, #2,483, #amid, #center, #death, #escalating, #health, #israeli, #news’, #operations, #public, #reaches, #strikes, #toll., #total

NNA – The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health on Monday announced that the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the Israeli aggression has risen to 2,483 martyrs, with 11,628 injured.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on South Lebanon resulted in the death of thirteen individuals and injuries to 36 others,quot; the statement reported.

quot;Israeli airstrikes yesterday on Nabatieh Governorate resulted in the martyrdom ofnbsp;six and the injury of 52 individuals,quot; the statement added.

In the Bekaa Governorate, Israeli airstrikes yesterday caused 9 injuries, while in Mount Lebanon one injury, as a result of the bombardments.

This leads to the following total toll for yesterdayrsquo;s airstrikes: 19 martyrs and 98 injured.

nbsp;

============= L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Army chief meets Arab League Secretary General in Yarzeh

Oct 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Gemayel, Independent MPs stress need for active parliamentary role amid current crisis

Oct 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati requests treasury assessment on public sector compensation

Oct 21, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Total death toll reaches 2,483 amid escalating Israeli strikes

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Army chief meets Arab League Secretary General in Yarzeh

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Gemayel, Independent MPs stress need for active parliamentary role amid current crisis

October 21, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati requests treasury assessment on public sector compensation

October 21, 2024