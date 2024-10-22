UN Human Rights Office condemns extensive damage to civilian objects caused by attacks against Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial association

NNA – The UN Human Rights Office on Monday condemnednbsp;the extensive damage to civilian objects caused by the attacks against Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial association:

quot;We condemn the heavy Israeli bombardment of various urban and residential areas in the southern Beirut suburbs, south Lebanon and Bekaa in the past 24 hours, which the IDF says targeted various location facilities affiliated with the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial association, stating that they are involved in financing the activities of Hezbollah against Israel

These attacks caused extensive destruction to residential properties, civilian infrastructure, and business premises, in addition to indescribable panic and another wave of displacement among residents of those areas.

Under international humanitarian law, objects that contribute economically or financially to the war effort of a party to a conflict may not be lawfully made the target of attack on that basis alone as they do not fulfil the definition of a military objective.

International humanitarian law must be always respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. This spiraling violence must end.nbsp; A ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table is essential to serve the needs of civilian population and advance regional stability.quot;

