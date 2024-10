NNA – The 16th annual BRICS summit kicks off in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday. It#39;s the first gathering since the blocrsquo;s expansion last year. At last yearrsquo;s gathering in South Africa, the bloc admitted six more countries. In Kazan leaders will discuss a further expansion to include partner-countries. It#39;s expected the summit will adopt the Kazan Declaration shaping the future path of the bloc.

