Iran closely monitoring all US bases in region: FM

NNA – The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said that Iran is closely monitoring all US military bases in the region.

During a press conference in Kuwait on Tuesday, Araghchi stated, quot;We are closely monitoring all the US bases in the region and keeping track of their movements. We are also sharing information about the US base in Jordan with the Jordanian authorities.quot;

He stated that Iran is seeking to end the war in the region and acknowledged that there are various avenues for achieving peace.

Araghchi mentioned that Iran is in contact with regional countries and his representative, based in Beirut, is engaging with the involved parties.

He emphasized that the decision to implement a ceasefire rests with the Lebanese government, and Iran will help them.

Regarding the development of economic relations with Kuwaiti officials, Araghchi saidnbsp;while the main focus of his trip is to stop the war in the entire region, he also intends to discuss economic and trade relations with Kuwaiti officials.

The top Iranian diplomat stated,nbsp;ldquo;We have trade relations with the countries of the region and we have many cooperation with Kuwait, but there are also differences. The important thing is that we are committed to resolving these issues through dialogue.quot;

Referring to Iran#39;s readiness to respond to the Israeli regime, Araghchi said, quot;All the countries in the region have expressed their opposition to an Israeli attack on Iran, especially on its nuclear facilities. We emphasize that Iran will respond in kind if Israel attacks.quot;

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the Israeli regime, with the support of the US and some European countries, continues to commit crimes, including war crimes, adding that attacking nuclear facilities is a major international crime, and threatening to do so is also a crime.

Araghchi also emphasized that the US does not abide by international rules, but Iran is prepared to respond to possible threats and has its own tools and methods to defend itself.

He said, quot;They know what response awaits them if they attack our nuclear facilities.quot;–agenciesnbsp;

