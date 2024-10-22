Sahel Hospital hosts press tour to counter Israeli claims of military infrastructure

NNA ndash; The administration of Sahel Hospital on Tuesday organized a media tour for local, Arab, and international journalists to refute claims made by the Israeli military regarding the presence of tunnels and bunkers beneath the hospital building on the airport road, allegedly containing millions of dollars in cash and gold.

During the tour, hospital director Mazen Alameh guided reporters through various sections of the facility to demonstrate its lack of military presence.nbsp;

Alameh expressed concern about the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe should the hospital be forced to close due to Israeli threats, noting that all hospitals in Lebanon are currently at capacity.nbsp;

He urged everyone to visit Sahel Hospital and inspect all its departments and storage areas to verify the absence of any military features.nbsp;

Describing the Israeli warning as ldquo;shocking and alarming,rdquo; Alameh stated, ldquo;We are a private hospital known throughout Lebanon, with no political or religious affiliation. It was established by Dr. Fakhri Alameh 42 years ago, and it is impossible for any tunnels or bunkers to exist beneath it.rdquo;nbsp;

Moreover, Alameh emphasized that the hospital remained open to anyone wishing to verify these claims.

ldquo;Once the Lebanese Army provides a guarantee, we will reopen the hospital. We are committed to resuming operations as we are not a partisan entity; we exist to serve the people, and our mission is humanitarian,rdquo; Alameh concluded.nbsp;

=======R.H.

