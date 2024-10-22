Gemayel: Rmeish Gendarmerie station symbolizes state’s last foothold in border area

NNA -nbsp; Following a distress call from the residents of Rmeish opposing the evacuation of the local gendarmerie station, Former President Amine Gemayel urged the Lebanese authorities to maintain a strong security presence in the region.nbsp;

In a phone conversation with Gendarmerie Commander Brigadier General Rabih Moujais, Gemayel underscored the critical need for state security agencies to remain active in southern Lebanon, which has been facing unprecedented attacks amid the ongoing existential crisis in the country.

ldquo;The presence of the gendarmerie station in Rmeish serves as the last remaining sign of the Lebanese state in this border area,rdquo; Gemayel stated, warning that withdrawing from this strategic location would leave both the region and its resilient residents vulnerable to potential threats.

Brigadier General Moujais assured Gemayel that security forces would not withdraw from Rmeish under any circumstances, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety of the local population.

ldquo;We will remain here to protect the citizens of Rmeish,rdquo; he confirmed.

In addition to his discussions with the gendarmerie chief, Gemayel also reached out to Father George Al-Amil, the parish priest of Rmeish, to assess the situation of the residents and to express solidarity with their plight. The ex-president commended the communityrsquo;s resilience in the face of adversity, reflecting a broader concern for the stability of southern Lebanon amid increasing tensions. — Kataeb.org

