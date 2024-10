NNA -nbsp;Three paramedics were wounded on Tuesday in a strike on south Lebanon while on a rescue mission coordinated with UN peacekeepers, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

Four ambulance teams were dispatched to the southern city of Nabatiyeh in coordination with UNIFIL following a strike there, the Lebanese Red Cross said, adding that ldquo;the site was bombed again and three… volunteers were injured and are being transported to hospital.rdquo; — AFP

