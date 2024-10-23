Kataeb: No to state paralysis, foreign influence, and weapons outside army’s control

NNA -nbsp;The Kataeb#39;s political bureau held its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of party leader Samy Gemayel, and after discussing the recent alarming developments, issued the following statement:

1- Lebanon is currently experiencing one of the most critical phases in its history, a period that could shape its future for generations to come.

The Kataeb Party, after enduring numerous conflicts and challenges, will not, under any circumstances, accept a return to the previous State of a weakened government, where its sovereignty is handed over to both nearby and distant countries, and weapons continue to spread unchecked. For decades, these arms have proven to be the primary tool for undermining State authority, seizing national resources, oppressing the Lebanese people, and exposing them to various forms of occupation.

2- nbsp;The Kataeb Party strongly condemns the provocative statements repeatedly issued by Iranian officials from Lebanon and on its behalf, showing blatant disregard for the official stance of the Lebanese State, as expressed by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister rejected such actions, which violate all diplomatic norms and reveal intentions to seize control of the country and its decision-making.nbsp;

The Kataeb Political Bureau urges Prime Minister Najib Mikati to uphold his position, which reflects the consensus of the vast majority of Lebanese citizens and represents their views.

t also denounces the incendiary and accusatory rhetoric that continues to be voiced by Hezbollah officials, including the latest remarks from their head of media relations, Mohammad Afif. His complete submission to Iranian interests, dragging Lebanon into illusory battles, will lead to further aggression, threaten national unity, and provoke internal strife in a country already exhausted by external conflicts.

3- The Kataeb Party condemns the attacks targeting the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, as well as hospitals and civil defense personnel, whose sole mission is to protect Lebanon and its people.

It has also followed with great concern the growing waves of displacement and the reports of escalating tensions in areas housing refugees, as well as between the displaced and security forces, which seem to be aimed at destabilizing security and inciting unrest for well-known purposes.

The Kataeb Political Bureaunbsp;expresses deep concern over the plea from the residents of Rmeish, urging the state not to abandon them following the decision to evacuate the local police station, which would leave them vulnerable to various threats and violations.

The Kataeb Party calls on security forces to remain steadfast in their role of protecting residents who continue to hold out in their homes, reciprocating their trust in the state with action.

It also urges an increased presence and intensified patrols in sensitive areas to prevent any attempts by those who seek to exploit the situation and threaten the country#39;s security before the displacement crisis turns into a ticking bomb. — Kataeb.org

