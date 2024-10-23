Security update: Israeli raids on Litani River towards Deir Mimas, multiple southern Lebanese towns, airstrike on Ras al-Ain hills in Baalbek city, Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Zahrani locality

NNA – nbsp;National News Agency correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that an Israeli enemy raid targeted the course of the Litani River towards Deir Mimas – Qosaibeh area.

National News Agency correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft targeted a building on the Ras al-Ain hill in the city of Baalbek, towards the al-Asira neighborhood.

NNA correspondent in Zahrani reported an enemy raid that targeted the area between the southern Lebanese towns of Tefahta and Al-Nmairiyeh.

Additionally, NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft launched a raid on the town of Al-Bazaliyeh, north of Baalbek.

NNA correspondent in Tyre also reported that enemy warplanes raided a house in the town of Abbasiyeh, but the missile did not explode.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that an enemy raid targeted the town of Kfar Kela.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy aircraft raided the town of Al-Shaitiyeh. An enemy airstrike also targeted the town of al-Matriya.

Israeli warplanes also broke the sound barrier in two waves, over the locality of Zahrani, causing a loud boom.

At 5:30 pm today, the enemy warplanes launched a series of raids targeting the towns of Shebaa, Tebnine and Shaqra.

