NNA ndash; Former chief of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Wednesday met with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, over the latest political developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

He later met with Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Arnout Pouwels, and Norwayrsquo;s Ambassador Hilde Haraldstad, respectively. Talks touched on the current situation and latest developments.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.