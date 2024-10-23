Wed. Oct 23rd, 2024

Ministry of Information lauds journalists' efforts amid Israeli aggression, urges caution against enemy's narratives

NNA – The Ministry of Information on Wednesday issued a statement commending the work of reporters and photojournalists covering the ongoing Israeli aggression.nbsp;

The Ministry emphasized its reliance on the quot;professionalism and national awarenessquot; of media professionals, urging them not to be swayed by quot;enemyrsquo;s narrativesquot; or to accept the guidance being promoted under the guise of quot;directing journalistsquot; to specific locations or quot;drawing their attentionquot; to potential targets.

quot;The priority remains safety, objectivity, and professionalism,quot; the statement concluded.

