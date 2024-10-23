Wed. Oct 23rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon

NNA – Iran#39;s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Wednesday members of the BRICS grouping to help quot;end the warquot; in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran has formally this year joined BRICS grouping which takes its name from the initial letters of the five members who joined in 2009 — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Pezeshkian#39;s remarks came as Iran intensified diplomatic efforts to push for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza as well as ways to contain the conflicts.–AFP

