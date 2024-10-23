“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers between the Samaqa and Ruwaisat al-Alam sites in occupied Kfar Shuba hills

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued statement (15), which stated: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, a gathering of the Zionist enemy soldiers between the Al-Samaqa and Ruwaisat Al-Alam sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hilltops, with a missile salvo.quot;

