NNA – West Bekaa – National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy raids targeted Wadi Barghoz and the outskirts of the town of Al-Sarireh in west Bekaa.

Additionally, NNA correspondent in Nabatieh reported that an enemy air raid that targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa this afternoon led to the destruction of a house at the intersection of the Saint Anthony Monastery.

This evening, Israeli warplanes raided at 6 p.m.nbsp;the Hosh Tyre area in the Tyre suburb.

