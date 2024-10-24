Thu. Oct 24th, 2024

Lebanon News

Paris Conference on “Supporting the Sovereignty of Lebanon and Its People” kicks off today

By

Oct 24, 2024 #‘the, #— and, #conference, #it’s, #kicks, #lebanon,, #news’, #off’:, #paris, #people, #sovereignty’, #supporting, #today.

NNA ndash; The quot;Paris Conference,quot; initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, convenes on Thursday under the theme quot;Supporting the Sovereignty of Lebanon and Its People.quot;nbsp;

The conference aims to provide humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, address protection needs, and rally international efforts to bolster the military#39;s capacity to face escalating challenges in the post-ceasefire phase.

Seventy countries and fifteen international organizations are expected to participate in the event, organized by France in collaboration with the United Nations.nbsp;

The media office of the Prime Minister has disseminated the conference agenda along with details regarding the representation level of participating countries.nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Statement by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza at International Conference in Support of Lebanon

Oct 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Twelfth Saudi relief flight arrives in Beirut amid ongoing humanitarian efforts

Oct 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati addresses International Conference in Paris, pushes for immediate ceasefire

Oct 24, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Statement by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza at International Conference in Support of Lebanon

October 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Twelfth Saudi relief flight arrives in Beirut amid ongoing humanitarian efforts

October 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati addresses International Conference in Paris, pushes for immediate ceasefire

October 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Zvulun military industry base in Haifa

October 24, 2024