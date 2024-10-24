Paris Conference on “Supporting the Sovereignty of Lebanon and Its People” kicks off today

NNA ndash; The quot;Paris Conference,quot; initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, convenes on Thursday under the theme quot;Supporting the Sovereignty of Lebanon and Its People.quot;nbsp;

The conference aims to provide humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, address protection needs, and rally international efforts to bolster the military#39;s capacity to face escalating challenges in the post-ceasefire phase.

Seventy countries and fifteen international organizations are expected to participate in the event, organized by France in collaboration with the United Nations.nbsp;

The media office of the Prime Minister has disseminated the conference agenda along with details regarding the representation level of participating countries.nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.