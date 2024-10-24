Thu. Oct 24th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Zvulun military industry base in Haifa

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Thursday announced in a statement that quot;in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, as well as in response to Israeli aggression against the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zvulun military industry base north of Haifa with a barrage of rockets at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 24, 2024.quot;

