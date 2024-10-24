Mikati addresses International Conference in Paris, pushes for immediate ceasefire

NNA ndash; In a poignant address on Thursday at the quot;International Conference on Lebanonquot; in Paris, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, commenced his speech in French, stating, quot;I start in French because it is the language of the heart, and the heart of France, which we feel here, beats in unity with the heart of Lebanon.quot;

Mikati emphasized the responsibility of leaders during these challenging times to prioritize humanitarian values of brotherhood, justice, and law.

The PM expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for organizing the conference and his personal initiatives to support Lebanon. quot;Lebanon has survived many storms throughout its history. However, the current storm is unlike any other, carrying the seeds of total destruction not only for our nation but for human values as a whole,quot; Mikati warned, highlighting France#39;s unwavering support.

The PM further spoke of the ongoing Israeli aggression that has displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese, including 500,000 children who have lost their homes and schools.nbsp;

quot;The impact of this war on our country is devastating, resulting in destruction and misery,quot; lamentet Mikati, calling attention to the humanitarian crisis stemming from this displacement and urging the global community to act urgently.

Mikati condemned the indiscriminate attacks on healthcare workers, which have resulted in over 150 deaths and the disruption of numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities, stressing that these actions violate international humanitarian law.nbsp;

Moreover, the PM urged the international community to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure civilian protection and the safeguarding of vital infrastructure.

To address the urgent needs, Mikati outlined key expectations from the international community: solidarity and a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and emergency support, prioritizing the stability of essential institutions, and early recovery and infrastructure rebuilding.nbsp;

Mikati then called for international funding for large-scale reconstruction projects to restore Lebanon#39;s infrastructure and support sustainable development.

Furthermore, the PM underscored that civilian casualties and destruction could have been avoided had Israel supported the joint statement led by the U.S. and France on September 25. He reiterated Lebanon#39;s support for this initiative and called for an immediate ceasefire, expressing confidence that such a move would ease tensions and pave the way for sustainable stability.

The Prime Minister went on to reaffirm that the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 was fundamental to stability in southern Lebanon and called for international support to enhance the Lebanese Armed Forces#39; capabilities. He also emphasized the government#39;s ongoing support for UNIFIL and condemned Israeli attacks on its personnel.

Mikati finally reiterated that the cornerstone of internal stability in Lebanon was the election of a president who upholds the constitution and national pact, while enabling a new government to undertake essential reforms. He called for a radical reconstruction of Lebanon#39;s economy and institutions, focusing on national interest and citizen engagement to prevent conflicts.

Mikati concluded his address with an urgent plea: quot;What Lebanon needs today, before tomorrow, is an immediate ceasefire! We rely on you and on Lebanon#39;s friends here to exert all necessary pressure to achieve this ceasefire. Thank you for your attention and support.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.