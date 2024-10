NNA – The twelfth relief flight under the Saudi airbridge, organized by the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center, arrived on Thursday at Beirut#39;s Rafic Hariri International Airport.nbsp;

The flight carries vital humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, and medical supplies.nbsp;

This initiative reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia#39;s longstanding commitment to supporting the Lebanese people during various crises and hardships.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.