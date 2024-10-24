Statement by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza at International Conference in Support of Lebanon

NNA – The following is a statement by the United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, at the International Conference in Support of Lebanon#39;s People and Sovereignty: quot;President Macron, Prime Minister Mikati, Excellencies, distinguished guests and colleagues,

Thank you, President Macron, for bringing us together at this crucial moment. France has always been a steadfast advocate for Lebanon, as today once again shows.

Thank you, Prime Minister Mikati, for your leadership at a time of unprecedented crisis.

The urgency of an immediate ceasefire cannot be overstated. The spiraling violence must stop now. As hostilities persist, humanitarian needs grow unchecked, and suffering intensifies. Lebanon risks falling off a humanitarian cliff.

We cannot ndash; indeed we must not ndash; let that happen.

Today, more than rhetorical commitments, we need concrete action. The people of Lebanon expect us ndash; the international community ndash; to deliver.

nbsp;The current situation far surpasses the worst we could have imagined. More than 2,500 people have been killed, 11,000 injured, we#39;re reaching 1.4 million displaced, among them half a million children. Entire villages have been flattened, communities decimated, families displaced ndash; not just internally but into Syria, Iraq, Tuuml;rkiye, and elsewhere.

As tensions rise, those displaced ndash; many of whom were already vulnerablendash; face the prospect of being displaced yet again. In overcrowded shelters, with insufficient water and sanitation, the risk of disease spreading is high. Already, the first case of cholera has been recorded in the country.nbsp;

Not all those displaced are in formal shelters. nbsp;For host communities, costs are equally severe, with local services and resources ndash; be they livelihoods, housing or health ndash; at breaking point. nbsp;With hundreds of public schools converted to shelters, Lebanon#39;s children face the prospect of further losses in learning.

Let me be clear: the humanitarian situation in Lebanon is already catastrophic. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure have reached alarming levels. Humanitarian space is increasingly constrained. Access restrictions and a lack of resources hinder our ability to deliver vital aid. nbsp;Unrelenting attacks on healthcare workers and first responders impede those who seek to help.nbsp;

We are also witnessing the blatant disregard for international humanitarian law. The protection of civilians and humanitarian workers is not optional ndash; it is a legal and moral obligation. All concerned actors must comply fully with international humanitarian law.

This crisis transcends borders, posing a threat to regional stability and also a potential migration crisis.

Despite the grim situation, de-escalation is still possiblemdash;it is the only viable path forward. But first the hostilities must halt to allow the space for diplomatic efforts to succeed. nbsp;nbsp;

Beyond provision of humanitarian relief, strengthening the capacity of national and local authorities is critical to sustaining essential services. Key sectors like health, education, social protection, and energy urgently require funding. Lebanon#39;s ministries have shown determination and are taking concrete steps to establish a transparent aid governance framework, but they rely on our long-term institutional investments.

We have launched the $2.72 billion Lebanon Response Plan and the complementary $426 million Flash Appeal. Absent a ceasefire, humanitarian needs in Lebanon will only continue to grow.

Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister, distinguished guests and colleagues,

Lebanon needs our solidarity, but it also needs resources and political influence to restore stability, starting with an immediate ceasefire.quot;

nbsp;

——————–