UNESCO and Ministry of Information partner to upgrade fact-checking capacities

NNA nbsp;ndash; In a strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Information, UNESCO addressed the needs for effective fact-checking competencies to mitigate the impact of disinformation.nbsp;

This initiative provided a comprehensive four-day training program, conducted from 21 to 24 October 2024 by Agence France-Presse (AFP), specifically tailored for selected journalists from the Ministerrsquo;s Office, who also received laptops. The training, focused on equipping participants with essential fact-checking methodologies, updated tools and AI based applications.

The participants#39; ability to accurately identify and verify information was enhanced through interactive, hands-on exercises. The journalists developed critical skills in collecting, verifying, and sharing informationmdash;competencies essential in today#39;s media landscape, where the rapid dissemination of disinformation should be immediately countered.nbsp;

ldquo;Our goal is to make people believe that what we issue is certainty, whether in terms of confirming the news or denying it, because credibility is the most important, so any small mistake destabilizes the situation.rdquo; said H.E, Ziad Al Makary, Minister of Information in Lebanon.

ldquo;Supporting journalists#39; to verify information is crucial amid the spread of disinformation. This continued partnership with the Ministry of Information is one more confirmation of UNESCO commitment to a stronger media landscape in Lebanon.quot; said Costanza Farina, Director of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office in Beirut.

ldquo;This training program equipped us with the skills to verify fake news, images, and videos, which are often more widely circulated than accurate information, using advanced techniques to detect misleading content created with artificial intelligence.rdquo; Said Rima Youssef, Journalist at the Ministryrsquo;s office.

Over the coming months, this initiative will also provide additional personalized advisory services to the robust specialized team now established within the Ministerrsquo;s Office to confront the challenges posed by disinformation and uphold the integrity of public discourse.

This capacity development initiative is an integral component of a broader partnership between UNESCO and the Ministry of Information, which includes, among other things, the provision of international specialized expertise for updating the draft media law.

