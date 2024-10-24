Islamic Resistance” targets gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of Markaba town, Misgav Am settlement, Al-Malikiyya site

NNA -nbsp;The Islamic Resistance issued statement (16), which stated: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2024, gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket salvo.quot;nbsp;

The Islamic Resistance announced in statement No. 17 that ldquo;in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, our fightersnbsp;targeted, at 4:45 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2024, gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement, with a salvo of rockets.rdquo;

The Islamic Resistance issued earlier a statement (11), which stated: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 7:00 pm yesterday, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, a gathering of the Zionist enemy forces at the Al-Malikiyya site with a missile salvo.rdquo;

In a statement (12), the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced, ldquo;that its fighters targeted, at 12:15 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Israeli enemy forces asnbsp;they were advancing at the triangle of Adaisseh-Rab Thalatheen-Taybeh,nbsp;with machine guns and rockets, and forced them to retreat.rdquo;

