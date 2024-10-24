US, Israeli negotiators to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal in Doha

NNA -nbsp;U.S. and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha in the coming days to try to restart talks toward a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, Qatar and Washington#39;s top diplomats said on Thursday.

Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators between Israel and Hamas in months of talks that broke down in August without an agreement to endnbsp;fightingnbsp;that began when the Palestinian militant group launched attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the Middle East this weeknbsp;hoping to revive the talksnbsp;following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who Washington says was the main obstacle to a deal.

quot;We talked about options to capitalize on this moment and next steps to move the process forward,quot; Blinken told reporters after talks with Qatar#39;s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. quot;I anticipate that our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days.quot;

Blinken said it had not yet been determined whether Hamas was prepared to engage in new negotiations, but urged the group to do so.

He declined to say who would be present at the Doha talks but said Washington was talking to both Qatari and Egyptian mediators about quot;different optionsquot; for restarting the talks.

quot;Going back to the negotiations on ceasefire and the hostages, one of the things we#39;re doing is looking at whether there are different options that we can pursue to get us to a conclusion, to get us to a result,quot; Blinken said.

Sheikh Mohammed said Israeli officials were set to travel to Doha for the upcoming talks and he expected negotiations to pick up on a proposal discussed in the last round of talks.

Qatari officials have also met with officials in Hamas#39; political office in Doha in the last couple of days, he said.

quot;Until now, there is no clarity (on) what will be the way forward,quot; he said.

Egypt is separately engaged in discussions with Hamas, Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that he hoped those talks will yield something positive. — Reuters

