Mikati thanks participants in Paris conference, calls on Lebanon’s friends to intensify diplomatic efforts for ceasefire

NNA ndash; At the conclusion of the International Conference in Support of Lebanon#39;s People and Sovereignty, which was held on Thursdaynbsp;in Paris, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on ldquo;all Lebanonrsquo;s friends to exert increased and resolute diplomatic efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and halt the destruction, and working together to achieve permanent stability on the basis of the principles of international law and Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.quot;

Premier Mikati said during a press gathering at the conference headquarters: ldquo;On behalf of all the Lebanese and the Lebanese government, I express our appreciation to France for organizing this international conference. I also thank all the participating countries and organizationsnbsp;and their committmentnbsp;to providing support for Lebanon and its people, during these challenging times amid Israeli aggression.rdquo;

Mikati added, quot;We highly appreciate your valuable assistance and commitment to standing by Lebanon. This conference showed that Lebanon and its people enjoy international support, and we appeal to all friends of Lebanon to intensify diplomatic efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and end the wave of destruction, and working together to achieve lasting stability on the basis of the principles of international law and Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.rdquo;

He continued: quot;Our greatest challenge today lies in addressing the issue of the displaced and carrying out our duty towards them.rsquo;rsquo;

Mikati concluded by saying: ldquo;I would like to thank France, especially President Macron, who has dedicated his time and effort to the preparations for this conference, and is following up on the political developments related to speeding up ceasefire in the near future.rsquo;rsquo;

