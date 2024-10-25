Fri. Oct 25th, 2024

Lebanon News

Makary condemns Israeli attack on journalists in Hasbaya as war crime

NNA mdash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makari, on Friday extended his condolences to Ibrahim Farhat, the Director-General of Al-Manar TV, and Ghassan Ben Jeddou, the Chairman of Al-Mayadeen, following the deaths of journalist Wisam Qassem, photographer Ghassan Najar, and broadcasting engineer Mohammed Reda, who were killed in an Israeli attack on their residence in Hasbaya early this morning.nbsp;

Makary stated that quot;what occurred is a war crime added to the criminal record of an enemy that disregards all laws and violates every taboo in full view of the entire world.quot;

