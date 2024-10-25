Fri. Oct 25th, 2024

Falha says targeted killing of journalists in Hasbaya “war crime”

NNA – Dr. Hassan Falha, the Director-General of Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Information, on Friday condemned the deliberate killing of journalists and media personnel in Hasbaya by Israeli forces, labeling it a quot;clear war crime against international and humanitarian law.quot;nbsp;

In a statement on ldquo;Xrdquo; platform, Falha emphasized that such actions reveal the increasingly criminal nature of the occupation, which will not extinguish the flame of truth or silence the voice of a free press.

