EU’s Borrell says ‘race against time’ to avoid Lebanon ‘conflagration’

NNA – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday said the international community must speed up efforts for a political solution to end the fighting in Lebanon and prevent a quot;conflagrationquot;.
In a statement released the day after a conference on aid for Lebanon in France, Borrell said the first step needed was a quot;ceasefirequot; between Israel and Hezbollah.nbsp;
quot;We are currently engaged in a race against time between the possible start of a political process in Lebanon and a generalised conflagration with incalculable consequences,quot; Borrell said.
quot;Without a suspension of hostilities, nothing will be possible,quot; he said.–agencies
