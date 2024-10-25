EU’s Borrell says ‘race against time’ to avoid Lebanon ‘conflagration’

NNA – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday said the international community must speed up efforts for a political solution to end the fighting in Lebanon and prevent a quot;conflagrationquot;.

In a statement released the day after a conference on aid for Lebanon in France, Borrell said the first step needed was a quot;ceasefirequot; between Israel and Hezbollah.nbsp;

quot;We are currently engaged in a race against time between the possible start of a political process in Lebanon and a generalised conflagration with incalculable consequences,quot; Borrell said.

quot;Without a suspension of hostilities, nothing will be possible,quot; he said.–agencies

