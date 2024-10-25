Fri. Oct 25th, 2024

“Islamic Resistance” targets gatherings of enemy forces in the Al-Malikiyah settlement and on the outskirts of Marwahin with a salvo of rockets

NNA -The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued statement (4), which stated: nbsp;quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiya settlement with a missile salvo.quot;

The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; announced in statement (5) that quot;its fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of Marwahin with two guided missiles, inflicting direct hits.quot;

