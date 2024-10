NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes raided at around 5:45 pm on Friday, targeting a house in the southern Lebanese town of Khirbet Selem, which led to injuries and the destruction of the house.

Additonally, NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that the enemy#39;s artillery shelled the town of Khiyam.

NNA correspondent in Baalbek reported that a pickup truck was targeted on the main road in the town of Qsarnaba.

