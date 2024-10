NNA – More than 100 Israeli Air Force fighters took part in the strikes according to the Jerusalem Post, including the latest American F-35 fighters, and they have returned to Israel with no casualties reported.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Authority had closed its airspace until 9am local time. Tehran is ready to launch a ldquo;proportionate responserdquo;, according to a high-ranking source cited by Tasnim news agency. — RT

