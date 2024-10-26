Sat. Oct 26th, 2024

Lebanon News

Foreign Ministry condemns air attack on Iran, calls on Security Council to end Israel's escalation

NNA – Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned in a statement,nbsp;ldquo;the air attack launched by Israel at dawn today on multiple sites inside the Islamic Republic of Iran, as these attacks constitute a violation of Iranrsquo;s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international security and peace.rdquo;

The statement added,nbsp;quot;Lebanon once again calls on the relevant international institutions, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibilities in putting an end to the Israeli military escalation throughout the region, including the heightened aggression against Lebanon.quot;

