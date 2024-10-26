Phosphorus shelling of southern villages, raids cause fires to break out

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Jezzine reported that a series of raids were launched by Israeli enemy warplanes on the outskirts of al-Aishiya, Sajad, and al-Jarmak, in addition to anbsp;violent raid on al-Qatrani that led to a power outage in the towns of al-Sraira and al-Qatrani,nbsp;and to a fire in the Jouret Khodr forest.

NNA#39;S correspondent in Marjayoun reported an enemy raid on Adaissehnbsp;and the outskirts of al-Taybeh.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Hasbaya reportednbsp;enemy phosphorus artillery bombardment on the outskirts of the towns of Halta and Wadi Khansa, while NNA#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh reported a raid on Zawtar.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Tyre reported violent artillery shelling on the area between Majdalzoun and Shama#39;, which led to fires igniting, adding that a bulldozer was targeted by an Israeli drone in the town of Rashkananiya, as itnbsp;was working to open one of the town#39;s roads, without recording any casualties.

