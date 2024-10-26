Sat. Oct 26th, 2024

Lebanon News

MoPH: One paramedic, 5 wounded in a raid on a health center in Al-Bazouriyah

By

Oct 26, 2024 #al-bazouriyah, #center, #health, #moph:, #news’, #one’, #paramedic, #raid,, #wounded

NNA – Public Health Ministry#39;snbsp;Emergency Operations Center said today in a statement, ldquo;The Israeli enemyrsquo;s raid on a health center in Al-Bazouriyah led to the martyrdom of a paramedic from the Health Authority – Civil Defense and the wounding of 5 others, including three paramedics from the Authority, thus raising the total number of paramedic martyrs since the start of the aggression tonbsp;164, and the number of wounded tonbsp;275.rdquo;

The Ministry reiterated its condemnation of the Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; insistence on targeting medical and health centers and staff,nbsp;appealing to the international community to put an end to this brutal series of inhuman attacks.

nbsp;

=============R.Sh.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Phosphorus shelling of southern villages, raids cause fires to break out

Oct 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Foreign Ministry condemns air attack on Iran, calls on Security Council to end Israel’s escalation

Oct 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Tenenti: We remain in all our positions

Oct 26, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

MoPH: One paramedic, 5 wounded in a raid on a health center in Al-Bazouriyah

October 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Phosphorus shelling of southern villages, raids cause fires to break out

October 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Foreign Ministry condemns air attack on Iran, calls on Security Council to end Israel’s escalation

October 26, 2024
Lebanon News

Tenenti: We remain in all our positions

October 26, 2024