MoPH: One paramedic, 5 wounded in a raid on a health center in Al-Bazouriyah

NNA – Public Health Ministry#39;snbsp;Emergency Operations Center said today in a statement, ldquo;The Israeli enemyrsquo;s raid on a health center in Al-Bazouriyah led to the martyrdom of a paramedic from the Health Authority – Civil Defense and the wounding of 5 others, including three paramedics from the Authority, thus raising the total number of paramedic martyrs since the start of the aggression tonbsp;164, and the number of wounded tonbsp;275.rdquo;

The Ministry reiterated its condemnation of the Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; insistence on targeting medical and health centers and staff,nbsp;appealing to the international community to put an end to this brutal series of inhuman attacks.

=============R.Sh.