Sat. Oct 26th, 2024

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets Israeli Jal Al-Alam post, Ja’tun, Shlomi Metzova settlements, a gathering of enemy soldiers Musharafieh – Ras al-Naqoura

By

NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of thenbsp;steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Resistance fighters targeted the enemy#39;s Jal al-Alam post at 2:25 pm today with a missile salvo.

In earlier communiques, it indicated that its fighters bombednbsp;at 1:40 pm today the Israeli Ja#39;tun settlement with a rocket salvo, at 1:30 pm a gathering ofnbsp;enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement,nbsp;at 1:35 pmnbsp;the enemy#39;s settlement of Metzova with a rocket salvo, and atnbsp;1:23 pm a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Musharafieh area in Ras al-Naqoura.nbsp;

