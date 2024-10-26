Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the Middle East

NNA – Below is anbsp;statementnbsp;attributablenbsp;to the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-Generalnbsp;on the Middle East:

quot;Following the attacks overnight by the Israeli Defense Forces on targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the continued escalation in the Middle East. All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop.

The Secretary-General urgently reiterates his appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of diplomacy.quot;

——-nbsp;Steacute;phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; New York, 26 October 2024

