Enemy raids on Bafliyeh, al-Khiyam, Zrarieh, Matraba, Jdeidet Marjayoun

NNA – Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Bafliyeh some time ago, withnbsp;information about the fall of martyrs.

The Israeli warplanes also raided the town of Khiyamnbsp;with two missiles, the first near the prison and the second targeting the Jlahiya area.

National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the enemy warplanes carried out a raid on the town of Zrarieh.

The enemy warplanes also raidednbsp;the Matraba crossing on the northern border of the city of Hermel with Syria, causing the killing of two Syrian soldiers and the wounding ofnbsp;five others.nbsp;

NNA#39;s correspondent in Nabatieh reported that the enemy warplanes launched an airstrike targeting the Ain al-Samahiyeh area, located between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

NNA#39;s correspondent in Marjeyoun also reported that two enemy raids targeted Jdeidet Marjeyoun.

