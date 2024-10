NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement that read: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack at 7:40 am on Sunday 10-27-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on the Yudifat Military Industries Company southeast of Acre.rdquo;

