Lebanon submits new complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks, reiterates its call for obliging Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701

NNA – As part of the periodic complaints submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants through Lebanon#39;s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, anbsp;new complaint was submitted to the UN Security Council regarding Israelrsquo;s attacks on Lebanon during the period fromnbsp;October 15 to 24, 2024.

These complaints aim to document the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and hold the international community and the Security Council accountable for taking action to stop this ongoing aggression.

Lebanon has condemned Israel#39;s continued aggression and military ground incursion into its territory, its committed massacres against civilians, its deliberate and widespread destruction of civilian property, and the bombing of border villages and entire neighborhoods in the south,nbsp;under the pretext of targeting weapons depots or military headquarters.

Lebanon also condemned Israel#39;s continued targeting of the Lebanese army, six of whose members were killed in the town of Yater and on the Ain Ebel-Hanin road, as well as ambulance teams, journalists, and UNIFIL forces, and its launching of raids near the Rafik Hariri Governmental Hospital and Bahman Hospital; in addition to targeting the Nabatieh municipality building, killing 6 of its members and employees, including the mayor, and killing the mayors of Hanawaih and Sohmor in two airstrikes, and targeting the ancient city of Tyre, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In its recently submitted complaint, Lebanon indicated that Israel always ignores international legitimacy, fails tonbsp;respect the United Nations-issued decisions, and does not abide by international law or international humanitarian law, escaping accountability and questioning by the international community.

Accordingly, Lebanon urgednbsp;the Security Council to condemn the Israeli invasion of its territory,nbsp;the violation of its sovereignty, and the widespread and continuous attacks on its security and the safety of its people.

It also reiterated itsnbsp;call on the UN Security Council to compel Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, starting with an immediate cessation of hostilities and an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

==========R.Sh.