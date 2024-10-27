Sun. Oct 27th, 2024

Lebanon News

Guterres expresses shock at massive levels of killing, injury and destruction in northern Gaza

By

NNA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was quot;shocked by the massive levels of killing, injury and destructionquot; in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks they say are aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;The suffering of Palestinian civilians trapped in northern Gaza is unbearable,quot; Guterres#39; spokesman said.

quot;The Secretary-General is shocked by the massive levels of killing, injury and destruction in northern Gaza, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded deprived of life-saving medical care, and families without food and shelter,quot; he added.

