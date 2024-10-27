Sun. Oct 27th, 2024

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” confronts enemy’s Hormuz 900 drone over Western Bekaa, targets a gathering of enemy forces on the outskirts of Aitaroun

NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued a communique No. (21) this evening, indicating that in support of thenbsp;steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,nbsp;and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters in the air defense units confronted the Hormuz 900 drone in the skies of the Western Bekaa at 06:15 pm today with a surface-to-air missile,nbsp;forcing it to leave the Lebanese airspace.

As a follow-up, the quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also issued communique No. (22), indicating that its fighters targeted at 06:30 pm todaynbsp;a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun with a rocket salvo.

