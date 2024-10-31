Comment by UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence on deadly Gaza strike

NNA – The following is a commentnbsp;by UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence on deadly Gaza strike: quot;Wenbsp;are appalled by this morningrsquo;s deadly attack by Israeli forces on a five-storey residential building sheltering children, women and older people in Beit Lahiya, North Gaza. According to Gazarsquo;s Ministry of Health, the strike has left 93 dead or missing including at least 25 children, making it one of the deadliest single attacks in Gaza in nearly three months.

Civilians are protected under international humanitarian law. We note the announcement by the Israeli authorities that they are inquiring into the incident. There must be a prompt, transparent and detailed investigation into the circumstances of this strike and responsibilities for it. nbsp;nbsp;

It is imperative for Israel to allow emergency rescue services access to such sites in North Gaza. In some cases, rescue workers themselves have been attacked while trying to reach the injured. Hospitals have also been hit, and are now virtually out of service. Hospitals, ambulances and medical personnel are specifically protected from attack under international humanitarian law, or any use for military purposes. nbsp;

Severe restrictions by Israel on access to North Gaza by humanitarian aid agencies continue to prevent lifesaving assistance to civilians in need. There must be a ceasefire now.quot;

