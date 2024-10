NNA ndash; One survivor has been pulled from the rubble of the building the Israeli enemy pounded last night in Haret Saida, our correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Search for missing people is still under way.

According to the Ministry of Public Healthrsquo;s Emergency Operations Center, 6 citizens were killed and 37 injured in the airstrike.

========R.A.H.