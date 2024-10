NNA – The Israeli army urged residents of the east Lebanon city of Baalbek and surrounding villages to leave immediately Wednesday, warning it was preparing attacks on Hezbollah targets.

quot;The (Israeli army) will act forcefully against Hezbollah interests within your city and villagesquot;, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map of the area in the eastern Bekaa Valley. —AFP

==========R.A.H.